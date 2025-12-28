Premier League club rule out move for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Barcelona are hoping to sort a loan move for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen during the upcoming winter transfer window. The club captain is not in Hansi Flick’s plans for the remainder of the season, and given his high salary, there is a desire to get him off the books until at least the summer.

Ter Stegen also needs to play if he is to start for Germany at the 2026 World Cup, so it is in his best interests to seek a move away from Barcelona. Strong interest has been shown in his services – most notably from the Premier League, with Aston Villa among the clubs to have enquired about his situation.

However, Sport say that Ter Stegen will not join Aston Villa in January, as they are happy with their current goalkeeping setup of Emiliano Martinez and Marco Bizot. A deal could have been possible if the former were to leave, but that is not considered to be a realistic possibility.

Girona favourites to sign Ter Stegen

This is bad news for Barcelona, although there is still hope that Ter Stegen will leave. He is wanted by Catalan rivals Girona, who are making arrangements to bring in the 33-year-old to compete with Paulo Gazzaniga, with current backup Dominik Livakovic poised to leave when the winter transfer window opens.

A move to Girona would represent a good chance for Ter Stegen to see regular minutes, even if it means he would be involved in European competition. His need for playing time is very apparent, which is why it has also been reported that he would consider a move to Montilivi, having previously dismissed the idea.

It remains to be seen how Ter Stegen’s situation plays out, but for now, Girona are favourites to sign him for the remainder of the season.