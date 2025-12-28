Isco injury hell continues as new surgery confirmed for leg injury

Real Betis have only had Isco available for two matches this season, and they will be without him for a while longer after a new injury setback for the talismanic playmaker.

Prior to the start of the campaign, Isco suffered a broken leg in a friendly match against Malaga, which was the second time this had happened in the space of 15 months. He was forced to undergo surgery, which meant that he did not make his return to action until November.

Isco made his first appearance of the season in the 1-1 home draw against Girona, and four days later, he started against Utrecht in the Europa League. However, he lasted only nine minutes after taking a blow to his leg in a collision with Betis teammate Sofyan Amrabat, and he has not been seen since.

Betis had hoped to have Isco back after the winter break, but it’s not to be. As per Diario AS, the 33-year-old must undergo another operation on his leg, which means he will be out of action for at least one more month.

Isco dealt another blow to World Cup hopes

It has been a wretched season for Isco. He has been hoping for a stellar campaign, which would have increased his chances of being called up by Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente for the 2026 World Cup. He already missed Euro 2024 because of his first leg break, and the chances of another major tournament passing him by is looking increasingly likely.

As for Betis, they will certainly miss Isco, although they have coped well without him this season. His extended absence gives hope to Giovani Lo Celso for an extended run in the starting line-up, while Pablo Fornals is also a candidate to play in the number 10 position for Los Verdiblancos.