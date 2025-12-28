Real Madrid will address Xabi Alonso’s squad next summer, with midfield being one area that is to be looked at. Nico Paz is poised to be re-signed from Como, and joining him at the Bernabeu could be Kees Smit.

Real Madrid have been interested in Smit since the summer, but in recent weeks, he has gone up a level or two. This has led to numerous clubs joining the race to sign the AZ Alkmaar player, which will complicate his chances of a move to the Spanish capital.

The asking price could also make things difficult, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that AZ are expected to seek upwards of €60m in order to let Smit leave.

“All the top clubs are interested. Real Madrid have been scouting the player, for sure. Clubs in England have been scouting the player, for sure. Top, top clubs in England. All the top clubs are scouting this boy. When you see, in the media, €45-50m for Kees Smit, what I can guarantee to you today is that AZ Alkmaar are absolutely not selling the player for €45-50m.

“Way more is needed to sell the player. Not in this January transfer window. Sources tell me that AZ have already received proposals for something around €60m and AZ said no. So, for them, the player is worth way more than the reported €45-50m. The price is higher.

“So, for Kees Smit, there is a lot of interest, several clubs keen. In Spain, Real Madrid. In England, all the top clubs. There is a lot of attention on this boy, he’s going to join a top, top, top, top club for sure. At this stage, it’s still not a deal for the January transfer window.”

Real Madrid are prepared to spend big on young players

€60m is an eye-watering amount for a player in only his second season in professional football, but Smit is undoubtedly a talent. Real Madrid have shown in the past that big money can be spent on the right targets, so there is a chance they go for him in 2026.