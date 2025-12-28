Barcelona have had a very successful Sunday evening at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Catalans have taken home multiple awards in the La Liga category, with Raphinha leading the way.

Raphinha has been awarded the Best Player award for the 2024-25 La Liga season, as his 18 goals and nine assists helped Barcelona claim the title at the expense of Real Madrid. It comes at a welcome time for the Brazilian, who missed out on the Ballon d’Or – he was also controversially omitted from FIFA The Best’s World XI.

Lamine Yamal was also honoured at the award ceremony, as he was selected as the Best U23 Player for the 2024-25 La Liga season. His performances across all competitions saw him narrowly miss out on the Ballon d’Or with a second place finish behind Ousmane Dembele, but this will be some consolidation for him. He also scooped the best forward award in the main category.

The third and final Barcelona success saw Hansi Flick named as Best Coach. The German led the Catalans to La Liga glory in his first season at the club, so it is no surprise that he was the victor in this category.

Flick was not in attendance in Dubai, so his award was collected by Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who gave a few words on his head coach (via MD).

“It’s a privilege and it’s very exciting to collect the award from Hansi Flick. It is the merit of Hansi, of the medical services. The key to his success is that he has integrated very well into the club and the city and has a team of incredible collaborators. He is a passionate man with a special sensitivity to the players.”

Jan Oblak claims goalkeeper award

The final winner of the night in the La Liga category went to Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who received the Best Save award.