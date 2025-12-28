Barcelona announce death of former vice-president at the age of 71

Barcelona are in mourning on Sunday, with it being confirmed that one of their former directors has passed away.

Carles Vilarrubi, who held the position of vice-president of international and institutional relation from 2010 to 2017, has died, with Barcelona confirming the news in an official statement on Sunday.

“Today, Sunday 28 December, Carles Vilarrubí passed away aged 71 years old. He was FC Barcelona vice president from 2010 to 2017, and was also responsible for the Institutional and International Area for the Club. He had previously worn the blaugrana jersey in a four year spell playing for the ice hockey team.

“His time as Club vice president began when Sandro Rossell was president and continued under Josep Maria Bartomeu until 2017. While involved with FC Barcelona, he was awarded the Creu de Sant Jordi in 2015. The Catalonia Regional Government presented him with the award ‘for his significant involvement in Catalan economic and social life through different companies and institutions’.

“In addition to his time at the Club, Vilarrubí was known for his contribution for setting up and developing both public and private media outlets in Catalan, and for his role in setting up and establishing the Catalunya Ràdio and RAC1 radio stations.”

Vilarrubi left Barcelona in 2017 during the fallout of the Catalan referendum. Notably, he disagreed with the club’s decision to go ahead with their La Liga clash against Las Palmas at the Camp Nou.

Real Madrid also pay tribute to Vilarrubi

Real Madrid also issued a statement acknowledging the death of Vilarrubi, as they offered their sympathy to his family, friends and Barcelona.

“Real Madrid C. F., its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Carles Vilarrubí, who was vice-president of F. C. Barcelona between 2010 and 2017. Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and affection to his family, his club and all his loved ones.”