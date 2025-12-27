Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is going through arguably the most difficult spell in his career at the Bernabeu, and certainly since he broke into the first team. The Brazilian has struggled for form in 2025, and slowly seen the fickle side of the Bernabeu support.

While Vinicius was the hero of their two Champions League triumphs in 2022 and 2024, since missing out on the Ballon d’Or last season, he has not looked the same player. Across the year of 2025, Vinicius has managed just 13 goals in La Liga, and while Kylian Mbappe has found his form, Vinicius has only shown it in flashes.

Lucas Vazquez gives opinion on Vinicius

During a recent interview with Diario AS, when asked about Vinicius, Lucas Vazquez said that he perhaps knew better than he showed at times.

“Vini is old enough to know what he has to do. But look, Vini… in my career, he’s one of the best people I’ve ever met. And I have to say that, and I want people to know it. Vini has a huge heart, and I think his temperament matches his style of play. He’s a whirlwind on the pitch, tireless, always going after his opponent, one-on-one; always trying to tear defences apart.”

“And well… maybe he’s a guy who likes being important, that responsibility that comes with being a Real Madrid player, and well, sometimes he makes mistakes, like we all do. But we have to respect him and also love him for who he is.”

Vazquez confident of Real Madrid silverware

Vazquez, who is currently at the club where Xabi Alonso made his name, implored Real Madrid to give their manager time. The veteran right-back was also confident that the season could yet end in success.

“I think so; I really think so. Real Madrid is more than capable of winning titles this season. And I think they will. I’m sure of it.”

Vinicius contract situation

The relationship between the Bernabeu and Vinicius is further complicated by the Brazilian’s contract situation. It is widely reported that Vinicius has refused to sign a new deal until he is handed a deal that matches that of Kylian Mbappe. However Los Blancos are refusing to budge, and currently Vinicius’ performances are not making the numbers add up.