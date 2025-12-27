Vinicius Junior is currently facing an uncertain future at Real Madrid, given that he has less than two years left on his contract. Talks over a new deal have stalled, which has led the Brazil international to consider his future at the Bernabeu.

In the event of Vinicius leaving Real Madrid, there would be numerous clubs interested in signing him. Saudi Arabia are among those keen on his signature, with plans to bring him to the Middle East having been in place for some time.

Saudi Arabia would be able to make Vinicius one of the best-paid players in the world, and according to Al-Ittihad sporting director Ramon Planes (via Marca), it is realistic to suggest that the 24-year-old will end up making the move at some stage.

“Yes, I see it as a possibility that players like Vinicius could be here in Saudi Arabia. I see an evolution of the championship and it is feasible to have players of the highest level and at their best here. The trend is already to incorporate players at a very good footballing age. It’s no longer just players in the last stage of their careers.”

There is no doubt that Saudi Arabia will try to sign Vinicius if it becomes clear that he will leave Real Madrid. They would be able to offer him the most money, but whether that would be enough to convince him to reject staying in Europe would remain to be seen.

Planes expects Saudi clubs in the Champions League

Planes, who was previously sporting director at Barcelona and Real Betis, was also asked about whether it would soon be possible for Saudi Arabian clubs to compete in the Champions League alongside the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

“I wouldn’t rule it out at all. Sport is globalising.”