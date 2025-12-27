Roma poised to agree €19.5m deal for Atletico Madrid forward

Atletico Madrid are expected to be busy during the winter transfer window, which opens for business next week. The plan is for a new left-back to be signed as a replacement for the recently-departed Javi Galan, and there could soon be a second player on their way out of the RiyadhAir Metropolitano.

In recent weeks, it has emerged that Giacomo Raspadori is seeking a move away due to a lack of playing time. The former Napoli forward has struggled for prominence since joining Atleti in the summer, and with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, he wants to leave for more minutes.

AS Roma are leading the race to sign Raspadori, whom Atleti are open to letting leave. The Serie A side are now close to reaching an agreement for to sign him in January, as reported by Il Romanista (via MD).

Deal would be initial loan with conditional obligation to buy

Atleti paid €22m to sign Raspadori in the summer, but they could receive slightly less from Roma. It’s reported that an initial loan has been agreed upon with a €1.5m fee, with the Italians having the chance to make a deal permanent at the end of the season for the further €18m, which would bring the total amount to €19.5m.

It is a conditional obligation to buy that Roma will have, with the two conditions being as follows: they qualify for next season’s Champions League, and Raspadori plays in 60% of their matches from when he joins. If these are both met, Atleti would be owed €18m.

Making a small loss on Raspadori is not the end of the world for Atleti, but it was still a disappointing deal to have done in the summer. Nevertheless, it is an episode that could come to an end in June.