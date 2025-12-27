There is no substitute for pace, or so the cliche goes, and Marca have published a list of the ten quickest players in La Liga, ranked by the top speeds they have reached this season.

10. Robert Navarro – Athletic Club – 35.23km/hour

Robert Navarro has had a mixed season so far, but has been one of Athletic Club’s brighter sparks. Often featuring on the flanks in relief for the Williams brothers, who have suffered various injuries.

9. Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid – 35.24km/hour

Kylian Mbappe has been one of the few positives this season for Real Madrid. The Frenchman has blazed away in the Pichichi race, and has a seven-goal advantage over Ferran Torres, who has 11.

8. Javi Rueda – Celta Vigo – 35.25km/hour

Javi Rueda has been a pleasant surprise for Celta Vigo manager Claudio Giraldez this season, providing a quality outlet on the right flank. He has also shown an eye for goal.

7. German Valera – Elche – 35.29km/hour

Elche have been the surprise side this season, and part of that is down to the lung-busting effort from German Valera. He has shown not just pace, but plenty of stamina, to run the entire right flank on his own at times.

6. Rafa Mir – Elche – 35.32km/hour

Enjoying something of a rebirth at Elche, Rafa Mir has not been in full flight for several seasons. His physical attributes make him difficult to deal with when he is though.

5. Raul Asencio – Real Madrid – 35.42km

A surprise entrant, Raul Asencio does thrive most on putting out fires. He ranks as the quickest centre-back in La Liga this season.

4. Victor Munoz – Osasuna – 35.45km/hour

Osasuna paid €6m for 50% of Victor Munoz’s rights from Real Madrid, and it already looks a good deal. Munoz’s pace has provided a fresh dimension to the Osasuna attack.

3. Jones El-Abdellaoui – Celta Vigo – 35.45km/hour

A signing from Norwegian football, the teenager has shown flashes of his ability off the bench. If he can utilise his pace effectively, El-Abdellaoui will be difficult to stop.

2. Cedric Bakambu – Real Betis – 35.56km/hour

Another surprise entrant, Cedric Bakambu is doing himself proud at the age of 34. Manuel Pellegrini has used him sparingly, but Bakambu is a strong option off the bench.

1. Andrei Ratiu – Rayo Vallecano – 35.77km/hour

The Romanian full-back, sometimes used on the wing, is encouraged to fly forward by Inigo Perez, and when he does, is difficult to stop. Ratiu can match, and apparently beat, anyone in La Liga for pace.