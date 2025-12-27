Real Oviedo seal first signing of January transfer window

Real Oviedo are in dire need of improvement in the second half of the season, and have made their first signing of the January transfer window to that end. Los Carbayones currently sit second-bottom, with just 11 points to their name, and a gap of five to make up in order to get themselves to safety.

Their first signing of the winter window, and indeed the Guillermo Almada era, will be a compatriot of their new manager. Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca has been brought in on loan until the end of the season from Club Leon in Mexico.

Nicolas Fonseca adds to midfield options

After spending time at AC Milan as a youngster, Fonseca returned to Uruguay to play for River Plate (URU) and then Montevideo Wanderers, before a €2.07m to River Plate across the water in Buenos Aires. In January last year, Fonseca made a €2.15m switch to Club Leon, where he has 15 appearances, of which 13 were starts.

With six caps to his name, Fonseca is also hoping to earn himself a spot in Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay squad for the 2026 World Cup next summer.

Real Oviedo’s needs in January

Undoubtedly Real Oviedo’s biggest need is up front. Veteran Venezuelan forward Salomon Rondon has struggled to replicate his form from yesteryear in La Liga, while Federico Vinas has also been estranged from goals. Between them, just three goals have come, contributing to their league-wide lowest total of seven. Oviedo have been linked with Bournemouth forward Enes Unal, who is seeking more game time in the second half of the season.

Oviedo have rotated through their midfield options this season, but Fonseca will be competing for a spot with Leander Dendoncker, Alberto Reina, Santiago Colombatto, Kwasi Sibo, Luka Ilic, Brandon Domingues and Santi Cazorla. There has been a suggestion that Sibo could be on the move in January too.