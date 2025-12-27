Real Madrid monitoring €45m defender wanted by Arsenal

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 23: Davide Bartesaghi of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

AC Milan left-back Davide Bartesaghi has been impressing this season in Serie A, and his progress has not gone unnoticed across Europe. Real Madrid are the latest side to begin monitoring his progress.

In October of this year it was reported that Barcelona were paying attention to Bartesaghi’s progress. Already then, Arsenal’s interest was well-known. Bartesaghi is under contract until 2030 at San Siro, and as an academy prospect, the Rossoneri will no doubt be reluctant to lose him so swiftly after his breakthrough.

Real Madrid join list of clubs monitoring Bartesaghi

Now, as per Caught Offside, Real Madrid have joined the list of clubs keeping a close eye on the left-back. In addition to Barcelona and Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also well versed in his abilities. The teenage defender is already a regular feature in Italy’s under-21 side, and has now made 13 appearances with the senior side in Milan, registering two goals and an assist.

Bartesaghi’s price tag

Milan are against any sale in January, and will look to hold onto him for the time being. That said, a price tag for the summer of around €45m has been mentioned. It is noted that Arsenal are the side most interested in the Italian prospect.

Do Real Madrid need to sign at left-back again?

Los Blancos may well be in a position to sign another left-back imminently, depending on what happens with their current crop. Summer signing Alvaro Carreras looks set to be a long-term option at the Bernabeu, but there are more doubts about Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia.

The Frenchman was a potential sale in the summer, and has again entered into a cycle of injuries, and his biggest advocate was Carlo Ancelotti. Garcia is out of contract in 2027, and Real Madrid will have to make a call on the future of a player who has not played often this season.