Real Madrid could currently do with the services of Lucas Vazquez, who departed at the end of last season. The veteran right-back was not offered a new contract due to the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is out injured at the moment alongside club captain Dani Carvajal.

There is no hard feelings from Lucas, who spoke on his summer move to Bayer Leverkusen during an interview with Diario AS.

“Very nice from the first moment, because the reception from the club, the teammates and the fans, was spectacular. They treated me wonderfully from minute 1. Then, on a personal level, it has been a big change. We had been at Real Madrid for many years, many years living in Madrid and every change is difficult. But we are very happy, very adapted and happy with the move to Bayer Leverkusen.”

Lucas: Real Madrid have to be patient with Xabi Alonso

Lucas also gave his thoughts on Xabi Alonso, who is revered at Leverkusen, and his start to life as Real Madrid manager.

“Xabi at Leverkusen is an institution. What he did with them is impressive, part of history. And well, of course we talk about what happens at Real Madrid and so on… but people in football also know that they are moments, phases, like a period of many changes at Real Madrid, in which you have to be patient and trust both the great players we have, and the coach.”

Lucas on Negreira case: It’s not normal

Lucas was also asked for his thoughts on the Negreira case, which has been back in the news in recent weeks.

“It’s not normal, it’s not normal. I said it recently in another interview. I think it’s louder than the hype that’s being given to it. That a club has paid a person within the referees is difficult to explain. I believe that, sooner or later, justice will be served. But yes, of course what has happened is something that cannot happen in football. They are not fair play issues, or anything. It’s all much stronger than it seems. And maybe you’re right that everything… that everything has also been able to influence that achievement of other leagues.