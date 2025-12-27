PSG eyeing Barcelona star with uncertain future this summer

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have a number of players in common over the years, although of late, there is little doubt that the flow has been towards Paris rather than Catalonia. The French giants now have their eye on another forward performing at Barcelona.

Recent years have seen Neymar Junior, Rafinha Alcantara, Lionel Messi and most recently Ousmane Dembele decamp to the Parc des Princes. The latest player to attract their interest, who still belongs to Manchester United as things stand, is Marcus Rashford.

PSG tracking Marcus Rashford progress

Rashford is being tracked by PSG, and are supposedly willing to part with as much as €50m to make a deal happen, report MD. Barcelona have a €30m buy option at the end of the season, but it is not certain whether they will activate it. Some have suggested Barcelona could even trigger the option and then look to sell him on, but they would be required to register Rashford first.

Hansi Flick keen to keep Rashford

While there is no clarity on whether Barcelona are willing to hold onto Rashford beyond the end of the season, manager Hansi Flick has made his stance clear. Reports in recent days from the Catalan media note that Flick is in favour of keeping hold of Rashford. In recent weeks he has spoken glowingly of Rashford to the press. Rashford himself has said that his ultimate goal is to stay at Barcelona.

🚨 Raphinha has been one of the main reasons behind FC Barcelona's resurgence under Hansi Flick, becoming a key figure after returning from a two-month injury layoff. Since his comeback, Barça have won 8 of 9 matches, with the Brazilian contributing 4 goals and 1 assist while… pic.twitter.com/bFXKuodfxj — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 22, 2025

Difficult role at Barcelona

The England international has been given a difficult role at Barcelona. Asked to play early and often in place of the injured Raphinha, and all that he brings to Flick’s side, Rashford is now having to make his impact mainly off the bench. So far this season he has seven goals and 11 assists in 24 appearances, mostly from the left wing. It averages out as a goal contribution every 87 minutes for Rashford.