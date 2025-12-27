Sevilla parted ways with Loic Bade and Dodi Lukebakio in the summer, and January could see another key player depart. Los Nervionenses are acutely aware that they must continue raising funds in order to overcome their financial woes, and player sales is the easiest way to get this done.

One player that could allow Sevilla to net important funds is Juanlu Sanchez. The 22-year-old defender has regularly attracted interest in recent years, and during the summer, he almost joined reigning Serie A champions Napoli before a deal broke down in the final weeks of the transfer window.

An exit could now be on the cards for January, as ED (via Marca) have reported that Everton and Bayer Leverkusen are interested in a mid-season move for Juanlu, who will be available at the right price.

Sevilla need to raise funds before end of the season

Sevilla wanted €20m to sell Juanlu in the summer, and the likelihood is that a similar price would be needed for the green light to be given on a sale. However, there is more pressure on a deal to be done, given that the Andalusians need to raise €10m before the end of the season in order to comply with FFP – this figure would increase if they spend money during the winter transfer window.

Juanlu has been a very consistent performer for Sevilla since making the step up from the club’s academy, but the time will soon come for him to move on. He is not considered to be an indispensable member of Matias Almeyda’s squad, so it would make sense for a sale to be agreed before the end of the season, as this would ensure that Los Nervionenses’ financial troubles are eased for at least another 12 months.