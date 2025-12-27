Next weekend’s La Liga clash between Espanyol and Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium will undoubtedly be heated, with two city rivals going head-to-head for the first time this season. There will be added spice added into the mix, given that Joan Garcia will be returning to his former club for the first time since his summer move across Catalonia.

Garcia’s move to Barcelona was criticised by many associated with Espanyol, whose supporters will consider him as enemy number one for the match next Saturday. In anticipation of any animosity aimed in the direction of the goalkeeper, Los Pericos are taking steps to ensure his safety.

As per Cadena SER, Espanyol are planning to install safety nets behind both goals in order to ensure that no objects reach the pitch. The club, who have been sanctioned in the past for similar cases, are keen to ensure that there is no repeat during the first match of 2026, as they seek to avoid the wrath of the Spanish Football Federation, who could impose severe sanctions if there is another offence.

Move has not been welcomed by club’s supporters

Espanyol see it as necessary to install safety nets at both ends of the RCDE Stadium, but the move has been opposed by one of their supporters groups: La Curva, who are part of the Grada Canito.

It remains to be seen whether Espanyol decide to go ahead with installing safety nets, but at this stage, it seems almost certain that this will be put in place. It is understandable that the club wants to avoid any incident that could land them in hot water, as it is bound to be an emotional occasion when the La Liga leaders arrive at the RCDE Stadium next weekend for the latest instalment of the Barcelona derby.