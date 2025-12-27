Barcelona star on his future – “I don’t know where I want to play”

Barcelona have a number of important transfer decisions to make before the current season comes to an end, and of those involves Robert Lewandowski. The veteran striker will soon be out of contract, and it must be determined whether he will be offered the chance to extend his stay in Catalonia.

Lewandowski, who is attracting strong interest from MLS side Chicago Fire, has spoken on his future to Polish journalist Bogdan Rymanowski (via Sport). He admitted that nothing is close regarding the situation.

“I still have time to make a decision. Right now, I don’t know where I want to play. There’s no need to think about it yet. I don’t know which direction to take, but I don’t have any pressure. I am not talking to the coach about interested clubs. It’s not about cutting my salary in half. A lot depends on the club’s plan and what I want.”

Lewandowski: I had a difficult start to the season

It has been a tough season thus far for Lewandowski, who has been dealing with injury problems. He opened up on those during the interview.

“Maybe I’ll start talking about it in a while, but for now, I also had a difficult start to the season. I was injured twice. It was also difficult for me to get in (the line-up), knowing how many games await us in January, February and March until the end. I have in mind that probably in the second part of the season it would be good to prepare physically, not have health problems, just give it my all.”

Lewandowski: I want to win La Liga, Champions League

Lewandowski also set out his goals for the remainder of the season.

“I hope we play these two games in a way that will help us qualify for the World Cup. I would like to have it all: to qualify for the World Cup, the Spanish title, the Champions League. I am aware that these are my last years in football.”