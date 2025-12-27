Flick believes his Barcelona side have improved.
How do Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid compare to last season? Hansi Flick ahead of schedule

Barcelona lead La Liga at the winter break in Spain, a positive sign for Hansi Flick’s side, who are yet to hit full stride. Meanwhile both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will feel they have more room for improvement too, with the title race alive and well.

Barcelona – 8 points ahead of 24/25

The Blaugrana, as pointed out by Diario AS, are eight points ahead of their total last season. Sitting top on 46 points, Barcelona found themselves third after 18 games, following ‘s*** November’ as Flick referred to it at the time.

Last season Barcelona had two draws and five defeats already, compared to just one draw and two wins this season. Perhaps surprisingly, they have also scored more goals (50) this year compared to last (46). Their defence is around the same level, having conceded 20 this campaign, compared to 21 last year.

Real Madrid – Just behind Carlo Ancelotti

Xabi Alonso’s new era looked to be well underway after he won his opening 15 games in charge, but his struggles since have left Los Blancos one point behind where they were last year under Carlo Ancelotti. The difference is an extra draw (4 in 24/25) in place of a defeat to go with their 13 wins.

Alonso's position is again on the line.
Alonso’s side are six goals (36) behind Ancelotti’s comparison, and have conceded one more than (17), testament to the tighter games earlier on this season.

Atletico Madrid – Four points and two places back

Diego Simeone’s outfit remain on the outskirts of a title challenge, nine points back from Barcelona this year. They are four points worse off than they were this time last year, when Los Colchoneros went into the winter break top (now 3rd).

Atletico have also conceded four more goals (16), but scored three more than last year’s side. Simeone was again this summer adapting to a significant turnover in the summer, with nine new players arriving.

