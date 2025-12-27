Barcelona’s search for the perfect long-term replacement to Inigo Martinez continues, and with an injury to Andreas Christensen leaving them short on resources, that need has become even more acute. There is now a suggestion that they could move for a player in the January transfer window.

The sense is that the club would only do so reluctantly, feeling that their better options are available in the summer. Chelsea defender Axel Disasi and Manchester City’s Nathan Ake have been offered to the club, but do not feature in the potential economic options identified the club.

Barcelona keen on Tottenham wonderkid

One of those names is Luka Vuskovic, who is currently enjoying a strong season on loan at Hamburg in the Bundesliga. The 18-year-old signed for Tottenham Hotspur in January of this year for a fee of €12m, although the deal only went through in the summer. He is yet to play for Spurs though, and Sport say he is not keen on returning to North London. A move before the summer looks impossible though,

Konstantinos Koulierakis impressing

Another option in the Bundesliga that is performing well is Konstantinos Koulierakis. Capped 19 times by Greece, Koulierakis joined Wolfsburg for €11.75m in the summer of 2024, and has settled into life in Germany well. He is a regular for Wolfsburg, and has played all but one of their matches this season. At 22 years of age, the best is likely to come though.

🚨 Nathan Aké’s agent has offered the player to FC Barcelona. The Dutch player wants guarantees to play in the World Cup. [@Soso9zb] 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/tGfHOW0Cw6 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 27, 2025

Could Barcelona make a move for Koulierakis or Vuskovic?

The Catalan daily point out that neither player are likely to be available for a move in January. Given Vuskovic’s age, and Tottenham’s financial strength, Barcelona would likely have to spend big in order to see Spurs part ways with him. Similarly, Koulierakis is under contract until 2029 at Wolfsburg, meaning there is little incentive for the Wolves to consider letting him go without first multiplying the fee they paid by four or five times at least.