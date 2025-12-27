Atletico Madrid turn down chance to sign former Pichichi winner

Atletico Madrid could soon be in the market for a new striker, with at least one of their current number nine options likely to leave between now and the summer. Giacomo Raspadori, Alexander Sorloth and Antoine Griezmann are all far from guaranteed to remain at the RiyadhAir Metropolitano come next season, and in the case of the former, he could be gone in January.

Raspadori is pushing for a return to Italy after a difficult first few months at Atleti, whom he joined in the summer from Napoli. A deal with AS Roma is currently being worked on, with the plan being for an agreement to be reached on a loan with a conditional obligation to buy.

🚨🇺🇦 BREAKING: Artem Dovbyk has been offered to Atlético Madrid, but the club REJECTED. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto on YT] pic.twitter.com/xavom8Bq1T — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 26, 2025

As part of these negotiations, it has been revealed by Matteo Moretto (via ED) that Atleti were offered the chance to sign Dovbyk as Raspadori’s replacement. The former Girona striker has struggled at Roma since his 2024 move, and a return to La Liga has been rumoured throughout 2025.

Villarreal tried to sign Dovbyk in the summer, and it has now been the turn of Atleti to consider a move. However, it has been reported that club officials rejected the chance to add him into Diego Simeone’s squad.

Dovbyk would be ideal Sorloth replacement

It makes sense for Atleti not to consider Dovbyk as a replacement for Raspadori, given how different they are in terms of styles. However, the Ukraine international could be the ideal player to replace Sorloth if he ends up moving on, which has been heavily speculated upon in recent months.

Dovbyk has struggled in Italy, but he was fantastic during his one and only season in Spanish football, during which he took home the Pichichi Trophy after scoring 24 goals in 36 La Liga appearances during Girona’s historic Champions League qualification campaign.