Atletico Madrid interested in France international midfielder

Atletico Madrid appear to again be looking at options to strengthen their midfield in the upcoming transfer windows. Los Rojiblancos have again found themselves heavily reliant on captain Koke Resurreccion, despite his advancing years.

Two summers ago, Conor Gallagher was signed for big money from Chelsea, and this past transfer window, Johnny Cardoso was brought in to strengthen the middle of the pitch too. The former has struggled to find a fit in Diego Simeone’s line-up, while the latter has been struggling for a consistent run of fitness this season. In recent weeks, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, who is also out of contract next summer, is also reportedly of interest to Atletico.

Atletico Madrid interested in Manu Kone

According to Radio Radio in Italy, as quoted by Diario AS, another option Atletico are interested in is Manu Kone. The France international has been in fine form for AS Roma this season, and has played every minute of the Serie A campaign for Gian Piero Gasperini. The 24-year-old is also attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain, but Atletico have made a strong play for Kone.

Roma and Atletico could pull off swap deal

This of course comes in the wake of Roma’s interest in Atletico forward Giacomo Raspadori. The ex-Napoli forward joined Los Rojiblancos for €22m plus €4m in variables in the summer, but has struggled for minutes thus far. Atletico have set the price tag for him at €22m, in a bid to recover what they spent on him, while Roma are looking at a loan with a obligation to buy in order to repatriate Raspadori.

🚨🇦🇷 JUST IN: Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus have all made enquiries about Marcos Senesi. His contract runs until June 2026. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto on YT] pic.twitter.com/EwYWn7ATfE — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 25, 2025

It is suggested that Atletico would be open to signing Kone in a swap deal including Raspadori. Gasperini is supposedly a long-term admirer of Raspadori, but it is not clear whether he or Roma would be willing to part ways with Kone in order to get him.