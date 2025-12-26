Barcelona Real Madrid

WATCH: Lamine Yamal delights children in pick-up game during winter break

Image via El Chiringuito

La Liga’s stars are resting up this week, as they get a rare week off as part of the winter break in Spain. A number of players have decided to head to warmer climes, including Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal.

The 18-year-old Spain forward is not alone. Real Madrid duo Dean Huijsen and Vinicius Junior have also traveled to Dubai, where their Barcelona counterpart is, while Eduardo Camavinga had headed to Angola, where he is in the process of setting up a charity, paying homage to the roots of his parents.

Camavinga, back in Angola.
Image via Marca / Jordan Bajo

Lamine Yamal surprises children in Dubai

While he enjoys his holidays in Dubai, Lamine Yamal decided that he would join in with a pick-up game on the beach, asking some children if he could join in. Perhaps the greatest seaside game of their lives.

Jules Kounde also participates in game in Benin

Meanwhile Barcelona teammate Jules Kounde also took part in a pick-up game, all the way in Benin. Like Camavinga, Kounde was returning to the country of his parents’ origin, and decided he was also keen on a kickabout.

The 27-year-old attended an event called ‘Ecris ton hymne’, managed by the organisation Patrimoinezer, as per MD. Their meta is to ‘give space to the creative potential of children through the Olympic spirit’, and Kounde spent three hours with the 50 children who were part of the project. He took with him a suitcase of Barcelona merchandise to hand out to the children in question.

Players to return to action on Monday

Like most teams, Barcelona’s players are due back in action on Monday the 29th of December. Barcelona will be preparing for the Catalan derby against Espanyol the following weekend, while Real Madrid’s players will face Real Betis, before both sides travel to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercup.

 

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Dean Huijsen Eduardo Camavinga Jules Kounde Lamine Yamal Real Madrid Vinicius Junior

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News