Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is out of contract in 18 months, and there is little sign of the matter being resolved swiftly. There are forces still pulling the two sides of the negotiation together though.

The Brazilian forward had reportedly agreed terms on a new deal in the spring, but in June, his agent raised his demands to Real Madrid. Their desire is for Vinicius to earn the same as Kylian Mbappe overall, including the bonuses paid to the French forward. Something Real Madrid have no plans to do.

Real Madrid President wants Vinicius to stay

Despite the two sides stubbornly digging their heels in over their negotiating position, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez remains in favour of keeping Vinicius. It was reported last week that for the first time Vinicius was considering an exit from the club, after receiving a hostile reception from the Bernabeu. RadioMarca say that ‘under no circumstances’ does Perez want Vinicius to leave – although there are comparable players on the market, there are none that are definitively better. It is also noted that it would not be unusual for Vinicius to renew his deal in the coming months.

Negotiations set for next summer

Despite that, the latest reporting on the matter is that talks are set to be put off until next summer. They could well occur after the World Cup. Having suffered a dip in form over the past year, Vinicius is now under increasing pressure that he deserves the contract on offer, let alone one similar to that of Mbappe.

Xabi Alonso relationship

There is also the talk of a rift between Vinicius and manager Xabi Alonso in the background. Vinicius reportedly let it be known to Perez earlier in the season that he had no intention of renewing his contract while his relationship with Alonso was as it is. That said, things do seem to have improved in recent weeks – at least to the eyes of the public.