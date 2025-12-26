Real Madrid have struggled in the last two months of the season, which has seen a nine-point swing in La Liga’s table to the benefit of Barcelona. Much of the talk about potential changes has surrounded manager Xabi Alonso, but there has been a growing narrative that the Basque manager is short of resources in his squad too.

In the past week, it has been reported that Alonso has reiterated his summer desire to bring in a midfielder. This request will go unheard by the club, with the hierarchy feeling he has sufficient resources to be successful.

Real Madrid will not move for midfielder in January transfer window

As explained by Cadena Cope, Real Madrid will stick to their mantra that there are no good deals to be done in the January transfer window, and as such, will not be active in the market. It has been indicated to Alonso that if he feels he needs another type of option in midfield, he should turn to Castilla options Jorge Cestero (19) and Thiago Pitarch (18).

Real Madrid will do one deal in January

Los Blancos have settled on their plans for the January transfer window, and will make just one move which has already been announced: Endrick Felipe. The Brazilian defender has moved on loan to Olympique Lyon, and there will be no further exits from the squad in the winter window.

It has been a tricky season for Los Blancos, exacerbated by their injury issues. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal have both missed long spells, forcing Alonso to improvise with Raul Asencio and Fede Valverde at right-back. Meanwhile Alvaro Carreras has played several games in central defence. Alonso’s attempts to reconfigure the midfield have stumbled of late though, with Rodrygo Goes returning to the line-up in recent weeks.