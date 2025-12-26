Real Madrid have plans to sign a new central defender next summer, given they could be about to lose two first team options. David Alaba is certain to leave after falling down the pecking order in recent years, and he could be joined by Antonio Rudiger, who is also out of contract in June.

In recent weeks, a number of centre-backs have been linked with Real Madrid. Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate was the most high-profile, but a move to sign him as a free agent has been ruled out by Bernabeu officials. Dayot Upamecano and Marc Guehi have also been rumoured, but in the case of the latter, he will also be passed up upon.

As per ESPN, Real Madrid do not have plans to move for Guehi over the coming months, despite the player being open to joining Xabi Alonso’s squad. The stance could explain why the England international is edging closer to signing for reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

Interestingly, the report notes that Real Madrid have started to consider other options, with those being Jeremy Jacquet and Nico Schlotterbeck. The former has been on their radar for 18 months, while in the case of the latter, he could be a market opportunity due to his Borussia Dortmund contract expiring in 2027 – although his wages could be an issue.

Who should Real Madrid’s new centre-back be?

There is little doubt that both players would improve Real Madrid’s squad, and for different reasons, they would align with the club’s transfer policy. Jacquet is a player that can improve as time goes on, with his only being 20 years of age, while Schlotterbeck would be a market opportunity.

It remains to be seen who Real Madrid go for in the lead-up to next summer, but at things stand, Jacquet and Schlotterbeck are genuine options.