Real Madrid to re-sign defender “sooner rather than later”

Real Madrid are planning to address their centre-back options, with notable departures expected in 2026. David Alaba will be on his way out, and the same could be said for Antonio Rudiger, who is also out of contract at the end of the season.

If it was to be the case that Rudiger and Alaba leave, Real Madrid would be left with three senior central defenders in Xabi Alonso’s squad: Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio. Joan Martinez would also be an option, but a signing would still be needed.

There have been links with Rayo Upamecano and Marc Guehi in recent weeks, but it could be a familiar face that returns to the Bernabeu. As per ESPN, Real Madrid are increasingly likely to re-sign Jacobo Ramon from Serie A side Como.

Ramon, who played six times for Real Madrid prior to leaving in the summer, has been very impressive in Italy, alongside another former Los Blancos starlet in Nico Paz. His performances have not gone unnoticed at the Bernabeu, with club offices believing that he could be re-signed “sooner rather than later”.

Ramon would be a bargain signing for Real Madrid

As part of the agreement with Como, Real Madrid retained a buy-back clause for Ramon, which is valued at €8m. This would be fantastic value given that he has taken a step up since leaving the Spanish capital, and there is every chance that he arrives in either the summer of 2026 or 2027.

Real Madrid would be set for many years in the centre of defence if Ramon was brought back, given that he (20), Huijsen (20), Asencio (22) and Martinez (18) are all very young. Militao is only 27 too, so there is scope to suggest that the return of the La Fabrica graduate could provide a permanent solution to an area of the pitch where there has been struggles for Los Blancos.