Real Madrid given €60m price tag for rising midfield star

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for a midfielder since the exit of Toni Kroos two seasons ago, but increasingly it seems they could go into the market next summer to address the position. One of the names that has been most closely linked with them is AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit.

The 19-year-old Dutch midfielder has been on the radar of both Real Madrid and Barcelona in 2025, but commented publicly that he is keen to continue his development in the Eredivisie. Alongside Adam Wharton and Rodri Hernandez, he is one of the few players that Los Blancos are seemingly convinced by in the position.

Real Madrid given Smit price tag

Smit’s own desire to continue playing regularly and developing has no doubt helped AZ Alkmaar to retain their rising star. However a number of big clubs now appear to be circling, and a big-money move is not out of the question in 2026. The Athletic report that if AZ are to part with Smit, they will demand a fee of €60m to do so.

Real Madrid’s Premier League competition

It is no surprise, given Smit’s growing reputation, that a number of clubs are eyeing the Dutch midfielder. The same outlet go on to detail that perhaps his keenest admirers are Newcastle United from the Premier League, although Manchester United have also been linked to him. The €60m fee seems well within reach for the Magpies.

Would Real Madrid sanction a €60m move for Smit?

Los Blancos have spent big on emerging young talents in the past, with Vinicius Junior arriving for a €40m fee, and Endrick Felipe coming in for a €35m fee plus €25m in variables, which could add up to the total requested by AZ. That said, Los Blancos rarely budge on their valuation of players. It will likely depend on whether they feel Smit can immediately come in and make an impact on the first team.