Real Madrid and Barcelona are in the throes of battle, following a period of peace between Presidents Florentino Perez and Joan Laporta. The ongoing conflict can be best seen in the Negreira case proceedings.

While Los Blancos initially did not decide to take legal action against Barcelona after the investigation into the Catalan club became public, they are now one of the most active bodies in the prosecution. Former Presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu have now given evidence, as has Laporta, and Josep Maria Enriquez Negreira’s son, Javier Enriquez.

Real Madrid request accounting history from Barcelona

As part of the legal proceedings, Diario AS report that Real Madrid have submitted a request to see Barcelona’s accounts between the period of 2010 and 2018, specific to payments made to the companies Nilsad, Dasnil 95, Soccercam, Best Norton, Tresep and Radamanto. They have also requested the club’s audits from those years, any legal communications or claims in the name of Dasnil 95/Enriquez Negreira, and minutes of the meetings of the Tax Governance Committee. They also want the chance to question Barcelona’s matchday delegate Carles Naval.

Could Real Madrid sue Barcelona?

Real Madrid may also consider suing Barcelona, continue AS. Among their plans are to file a multimillion lawsuit against Barcelona after the case is resolved, claiming damages suffered as a result of the Blaugrana’s payments to Negreira. Already they are part of the current case, which accuses Barcelona of sporting corruption, as a claimant. A number of other La Liga clubs are also part of the case, but none have questioned Barcelona.

Los Blancos’ chances of being able to launch a successful lawsuit likely hinge on the verdict of the current case. The prosecution must demonstrate that Barcelona sought to influence officiating in Spain with their payments to Negreira, which they claim was for consultancy work and scouting reports.