Juventus join Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in pursuit of Argentina international

Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi is seeing his stock rise dramatically, as a variety of European giants evaluate a move for him in 2026. The Argentina international is out of contract next summer, and thus represents an economic option for clubs.

Senesi, 28, is not only experienced and playing at a high level for Bournemouth, but is also a left-footed option at the back, which is a little less ubiquitous than right-footed partners. It appears he has decided not to renew his contract with the Premier League side, and thus could sign a precontract next week.

Juventus also interested in Senesi

Earlier this week it was revealed that both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have taken an interest in Senesi, with both seeing him as a potential option. Now Fabrizio Romano has added that Juventus are also keen on Senesi. The Italian transfer guru does add that Senesi is more likely to be on the move in the summer than in the January transfer window, with Barcelona weighing up an addition to cover the loss of Andreas Christensen to injury.

Atletico Madrid are also looking at defensive reinforcements this winter. The left-back spot is thought to be a priority for Sporting Director Mateu Alemany, who has just signed off on the exit of Javi Galan. Senesi could play either at left-back, or provide more resources in central defence, with David Hancko moving wide.

Could Senesi end up in La Liga this January?

If reports are to be believed, Barcelona President Joan Laporta has no plans to spend money on players in January who are out of contract the following summer. That would appear to rule out a more immediate arrival at Barcelona, as it would remove any incentive for Bournemouth to let him go. Hence a move to Atletico seems more probable, but they may also wait until the summer to make their move.

