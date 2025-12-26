Fermin Lopez highlights ‘turning point’ for Barcelona this season

Barcelona are sitting at the top of the table with four points of cushion to closest rivals Real Madrid, a position that seemed highly improbable as they entered November five points behind Los Blancos. Midfield star Fermin Lopez has pointed to it as a turning point in their season though.

The Catalan giants have had an inconsistent season, with their work defensively struggling to live up to last season, and the absence of Inigo Martinez strongly felt. Yet in recent weeks, Barcelona have looked more stable and closer to the side that won La Liga last year.

Fermin Lopez highlights turning points

The 22-ýear-old explained to Sport in an interview that it was precisely El Clasico, when Real Madrid opened up that gap, and a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea several games later, that helped Barcelona to improve.

“The defeats in El Clasico and in London were turning points for the team. Ultimately, these are matches you can lose, and it’s true we weren’t as good as we usually are, but since then the team has taken a step forward, returning to the form we had last year. We’re in a very good run of form and we hope it continues until the end.”

In terms of an explanation for the inconsistent nature of Barcelona’s season, Lopez was of the opinion that it formed the natural course of a season.

“You can’t be at your best all the time… Of course we try, and that’s what we want, but there’s always a game where you’re not at your best, or things just don’t go your way. Look at last year in November. We had a rough patch where we weren’t playing well, but we ended up winning the La Liga, the Copa, and the Super Cup. These things happen throughout a season, but the important thing is, when they happen, to stick together and bounce back.”

Fermin’s personal development

The Spain international is also facing a battle for his spot in the side. Dani Olmo profiled as Fermin’s biggest rival for the number 10 position, but now Raphinha has also played inside of late. He feels that he has matured over the last year though.

“On a personal level, I think I’m a bit more mature. I’m still young and have a lot to experience, but life is moving so fast that I think I’ve had to mature ahead of schedule, and the Fermín of before has changed as a result of that maturity.”

“It’s difficult because everything happens so fast and so many things happen… It’s not that you don’t appreciate it, but you don’t have time to appreciate it because you don’t stop to think about what’s happening to you and what you’re achieving. Sometimes, when I’m at home, I do think about what’s happened and I realise that I’ve fulfilled my dream.”

Fermin’s favourite moment from his Barcelona career

Even if taking stock of how he has come is difficult, Lopez did hold one memory dearly.

“One day I really enjoyed was in the [trophy] parade. For me… I can’t even describe it. I went crazy, I couldn’t stop singing, jumping… I saw people crying, so excited to have won three titles after years without winning so many. And honestly, it was one of the best moments of 2025, without a doubt.”