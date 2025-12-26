Bournemouth forward Enes Unal has not had the fortune he would have hoped for since moving to the Premier League. The Turkish goalscorer has suffered with injury in England, and is now looking for regular game time.

After tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in 2023, Unal joined Bournemouth in 2024, initially on loan, before completing a €16.5m move from Getafe in the summer. He suffered another cruciate ligament problem again the following season, limiting him again in terms of appearances

This season he has returned to fitness, and scored on his first appearance back. He is yet to work his way into Andoni Iraola’s starting line-up though, and is seeking a chance to get back his sharpness. Over the course of his Bournemouth career, Unal has made 40 appearances, scoring five times and giving four assists, but those appearances amount to just 757 minutes.

Unal in talks with Getafe over return

According to Diario AS, Unal has been in talks with former side Getafe over a potential return. The Coliseum is where Unal made his name, scoring 30 goals across his final two full seasons there. With Los Azulones desperately short of firepower, Jose Bordalas would no doubt be delighted to have him back, and Getafe is an option for Unal.

Wider La Liga interest in Unal

Unal, 28, is also attracting interest from elsewhere in La Liga, say AS. Fichajes name two of the sides that are keen on him as Sevilla and Real Oviedo.

Los Nervionenses are also short of a consistent striker, and have just lost Akor Adams to the African Cup of Nations. They have also been linked to Elye Wahi in January. Meanwhile Oviedo’s forwards have a total of just three goals to their name so far, and are by a distance the lowest scorers in La Liga, with just seven goals to their name.