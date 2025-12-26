Bayern Munich are in the process of trying to renew the contract of defender Dayot Upamecano, but face competition from two of Europe’s biggest giants. The French centre-back can sign a precontract and join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer as early as next week.

Upamecano, 27, is one of the most coveted defenders on the market due to his contract situation. For some time, the hierarchy at Bayern have been speaking positively about their chances of securing his future at the Allianz Arena though. This is despite reports earlier in the year that Upamecano had agreed terms with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid concerned about Upamecanos demands

Los Blancos are one of the two sides, along with Paris Saint-Germain, thought to be in the race for Upamecano’s signature along with Bayern. Despite that report though, The Athletic have claimed that Real Madrid are not currently leading the race for Upamecano, as they consider his demands excessive. This seems to hand an advantage to PSG, who have a high budget, and Bayern, who so far appear to be closest to fulfilling those demands.

Real Madrid’s centre-back situation

Real Madrid have pulled out of any deal for Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate, and it seems they also find Marc Guehi’s demands over the top. There is a desire to bring in a central defender in the Spanish capital though. Currently, only Dean Huijsen, Raul Asencio and Eder Militao are under contract for next season.

David Alaba is expected to leave at the end of his contract this summer, while there is uncertainty over whether Antonio Rudiger, who is also out of contract, will be offered a fresh deal. Youngster Joan Martinez is also highly regarded, but the feeling at Valdebebas, especially with Militao’s injury issues, that another centre-back is necessary next season.