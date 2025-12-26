Barcelona scouting 22-year-old star at 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Barcelona are making plans to address a number of important positions during next summer’s transfer window, with striker being one of those. Robert Lewandowski’s expected exit means that a replacement would be needed, and at this stage, there are several candidates being considered by sporting director Deco.

One such player is Karl Etta Eyong, who has been on Barcelona’s radar for several months. The Levante striker is seen as a low-cost option that could come in and compete alongside Ferran Torres, with the idea being for him develop into a world class number nine during his time at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona like Etta Eyong a lot, which is why he is considered to be high on their shortlist. Their scouting efforts have been stepped up in recent days, with Fabrizio Romano having reported that the 22-year-old is being watched by the Catalans at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Barcelona have the likes of Julian Alvarez and Harry Kane as ideal striker targets, but their financial woes make those deals very improbable. Etta Eyong is considered to much more attainable, with the hope being that he can take his game to another level upon making the move to Catalonia.

Etta Eyong could be available for as little as €30m

In terms of Levante’s asking price, it is believed that an offer in the region of €30m would be enough for a deal to be done. Barcelona should have those funds available next summer, which means that the Cameroon international has a good chance of landing a move to the Spotify Camp Nou at the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see how the situation with Etta Eyong plays out next summer, but one thing for certain is that Barcelona are very interested in signing him.