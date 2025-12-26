Barcelona submit improved offer for teenage striker

Barcelona are hoping to make at least one first team signing in January, but there could also be additions at academy level. Striker is one area in La Masia that has generated doubts over the last 12 months, which is why moves are being made to secure a possible star of the future.

In recent weeks, Barcelona’s interest in Al Ahly’s Hamza Abdelkarim has been widely reported. The Egypt youth international caught the Catalans’ eye during the under-17 World Cup earlier this year, and they see him as a fine option to be added to Barca Atletic’s squad for the second half of the season at the very least.

However, it won’t be easy for Barcelona to get their man. Al Ahly turned down their opening offer, with the Egyptian giants stating that a significant increase is needed in order for a deal to done. The Catalans have now responded to this by submitting their second proposal, as reported by ON Sports (via MD).

Barcelona willing to pay €2m for Abdelkarim

Barcelona were previously offering €1.8m, but this has now been increased to €2m. This has been acknowledged by Al Ahly, who will now consider their options before giving a response to the La Liga leaders.

Barcelona are relaxed about the situation, as they know the player is desperate to join. They are hoping that Abdelkarim’s pressure on Al Ahly will force them to accept an offer below their valuation, which is believed to be much closer to €4-5m.

It remains to be seen how this one plays out. Abdelkarim would be an intriguing signing for Barcelona, who will hope he turns out to be a good striker option for the future, which may be needed given that bringing in a senior number nine next summer will be very difficult due to their financial woes.