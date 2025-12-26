Barcelona finally returned to Spotify Camp Nou after 2.5 years away in November, but things have picked up pace in recent months. The Blaugrana now hope to be able to open the remainder of the first two tiers in time for their first home game of 2026.

Currently Camp Nou has a capacity of around 46,000 that they are licensed to open, which has been the case for the past six weeks. That was after obtaining the licence for Phase 1B of Camp Nou’s reopening. Now they have filed the requisite documents to complete phase 1C.

Barcelona file documents to increase capacity of Camp Nou

That would involve opening the remaining section of the first two tiers of Camp Nou, behind the Gol Nord, which currently stands empty. TV3 explain that Barcelona have now presented the documents to apply for the licence to do so to the Barcelona City Council. It would increase the capacity by 16,000 to 62,000.

Work will continue on the third tier into next season, but it is not currently in place. Once the third tier is complete, Camp Nou will have a final capacity of 105,000.

Increased capacity could be in time for first 2026 home game

The calendar dictactes that with two away games in La Liga (Espanyol and Real Sociedad), the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercup, Barcelona will not play at home until the 21st of January. That game is against Real Oviedo, their first of the year in 2026.

It would be a significant boost to Barcelona, both in terms of morale and monetary value. Filling the stadium again will improve the atmosphere at games, while increasing the capacity by more than a third will also have a positive impact on the club’s accounts. Dubbed the ‘future engine’ of Barcelona financially, having Camp Nou generating as much profit as possible will be crucial for Joan Laporta and his board.