Barcelona are hoping to make a signing during the upcoming winter transfer window, with Hansi Flick having asked for another defender to be brought in. Confirmation of Andreas Christensen’s long-term absence due to a partial ACL tear has left the Catalans in a difficult position at centre-back, where they were already doubts about when Ronald Araujo would be back from his leave of absence.

If it is confirmed that Christensen will be out for at least four months, Barcelona would be able to use a portion of his salary towards signing a replacement. Given their well-documented financial woes, this would likely be the difference between a signing being possible or not.

No decision has yet been made, but soon, one will need to happen. As per MD, Barcelona have until the 15th of January to de-register Christensen, and thus move to sign his replacement in the transfer market.

Barcelona able to use 50-60% of Christensen’s salary

As per La Liga rules, Barcelona would be able to use a maximum of 80% of Christensen’s salary towards a replacement, as they did with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen earlier this year when Joan Garcia was registered. However, the report notes that the Catalans would only be allowed to use between 50% and 60%, given that the season is always halfway done.

Still, this would equate to €5.2m as a minimum, and €6.5m at most. Barcelona would consider this enough to sort a replacement, but the question is whether a player of quality can be brought in during a period where it is notoriously difficult to do transfer deals, given that clubs are reluctant to sell mid-season.

It remains to be seen what Barcelona decide on this matter. It makes sense for Christensen’s salary to be used, but sorting a replacement is easier said than done.