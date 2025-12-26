Barcelona and Chelsea will not reach deal for defender

Barcelona are evaluating their options in central defence for the January transfer window, following the crushing blow of an injury to Andreas Christensen. The Danish defender will be out of action for four months, meaning he will miss the majority of the second half of the season.

The Catalan giants are now down to just six defenders, and while originally it was reported that they would not be active in the winter transfer window, manager Hansi Flick is in favour of bringing in reinforcements. Six ‘economic’ options have been cited as of interest to Barcelona, but they have also received offers from agents on behalf of their clients.

Barcelona move for Disasi improbable

One of the players that has been offered to Barcelona is Chelsea’s Axel Disasi. The French central defender has been left out of Chelsea’s squad by Enzo Maresca, and they will look to move him on in January. AS Roma have also shown some interest in Disasi.

However the possibility of a loan deal for Disasi, which is what Barcelona would seek, seems slim. As per Fabrizio Romano (via Sport), Chelsea will seek a permanent exit for Disasi, while they would only be interested in the 27-year-old until the end of the season. The fact he has a high salary, beyond what Barcelona would be willing to pay, equally counts against a deal.

🚨 BREAKING: Both FC Barcelona and Juventus FC are closely monitoring Marcos Senesi’s situation. [@FabrizioRomano] 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/iLuFahv0xZ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 25, 2025

What can Barcelona spend in January?

Christensen’s injury allows Barcelona to activate the emergency injury rule, which means they can use up to 80% of his salary limit space to register a new player, provided they add that salary to next season’s calculations. The Danish defender is believed to be earning somewhere between €6-8m net per year, hence Barcelona would probably be able to afford wages worth €4.5-6.5m per year, without considering a fee.