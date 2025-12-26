Atletico Madrid set €22m asking price for January sale

Atletico Madrid may have done a lot of business in the summer, but there will be more to come in the winter transfer window. The sale of Javi Galan to Osasuna has already been finalised, and he is unlikely to be the only player leaving the RiyadhAir Metropolitano mid-season.

Conor Gallagher has been linked with a return to the Premier League, but more likely to depart is Giacomo Raspadori. The 25-year-old, who only joined in August from Napoli, has struggled for prominence under Diego Simeone, which is why he wants to leave for regular first team football.

Raspadori is prioritising a return to Italy, and AS Roma are said to be interested in signing him on loan with an option to buy. However, Atleti have no plans to accept any offers that do not see the Italy international depart on a permanent basis, whether that he next month or at the end of the season.

Atleti want to recoup what they spent on Raspadori

Furthermore, it has been reported by Marca that Atleti would only consider any offers worth at least €22m, which is what they paid for Raspadori in the summer. The plan is to make the money back that was spent, as this would allow it to be reinvested without FFP being negatively affected.

The decision to sign Raspadori was questioned in the summer, and now that Atleti have decided to move him on already, those doubters have been vindicated. It simply has not worked out for him in the Spanish capital, so a return to Italy would be good for him – especially as he has ambitions to be at the 2026 World Cup.

It remains to be seen how the situation with Raspadori plays out over the coming weeks, but it seems that his time at Atleti is already coming to its end.