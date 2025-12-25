Lionel Messi will be making his customary trip back to his home city of Rosario, Argentina, this Christmas to spend the holiday season with his family. The veteran superstar will have to alter his plans though, following an infortuitous car accident.

Messi had been due to attend the wedding of his sister Maria Sol on the third of January in Argentina, but the big day has now been postponed. As explained by Marca, Maria Sol was involved in a car accident in Miami this week.

🚨 Dani Olmo hopes to have some minutes against Espanyol and be in a competitive rhythm for the Spanish Super Cup. [@diarioas] pic.twitter.com/PSOs3rcgLQ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 24, 2025

Maria Sol to recover in hospital

Maria Sol’s life is not in danger, but she did suffer serious injuries, reports Jorge de Brito following conversations with Celia Cuccitini, her mother. After losing control of the car, which caused the crash, Maria Sol sustained two fractured vertebrae, severe burns, a fractured two and an ankle injury. As such, Maria Sol will spend the coming weeks in recovery, and not as she had planned.

Groom is a coach at Inter Miami

Maria Sol is engaged to Julian Arellano, who has known the youngest of the Messi siblings since their childhood. Arellano incidentally is a coach in the academy at Inter Miami, and the couple live in Florida near her big brother. Like most of the Messi family, Maria Sol has opted to keep a low profile in light of Lionel’s global celebrity.

Could Messi return to Barcelona?

Lionel Messi’s days living in Miami could well be numbered though. The 37-year-old has acknowledged that he is in the twilight of his career, and admitted that he and his family would be keen to return to Barcelona once his playing days were over. Messi and his father were there for two decades between his arrival at the age of 13 and his exit at the age of 33, signing for Paris Saint-Germain.