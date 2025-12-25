La Liga are keen to host a game in the USA.
Alaves Athletic Club

La Liga adjust salary limit rules to incentivise further transfer activity

Image via EFE / Daniel Gonzalez

La Liga have come in for consistent criticism for their salary limit rules in recent years, not least from club chiefs, who feel they are being prevented from spending as they please. Since the pandemic, La Liga have been gradually loosening some of the rules.

President Javier Tebas has defended the rules vehemently, noting that it is achieving the primary goal of preventing clubs from going out of business, which had become a major problem. Tebas has also pointed out that all of the clubs vote on the rules, and thus is agreed by them.

La Liga to adjust rules again in 2026-27 season

As recorded by Diario AS, La Liga are set to introduce a number of changes to incentivise more spending in the market. One of the changes will be that owners can invest an extra €2m (combined) in the academy and in the women’s teams without it counting against their salary limit calculations. Segunda sides will also be able to skip the current rules of valuation for one player per window, provided their salary is not more than 1.3 times their average salary.

Tebas and Gomez respond to questions.
El presidente de LaLiga, Javier Tebas (i) y su director general corporativo,Javier Gómez, durante la presentación de los nuevos límites de coste de las plantillas del fútbol profesional español tras el cierre del mercado de verano. EFE/ Daniel Gonzalez

Regarding so-called economic levers, which is to say asset sales, if clubs are not paid 75% of the fee immediately, then La Liga will have the right to request an independence solvency report on the buyer. Currently owners are allowed to invest up to 25% of the club’s turnover each summer, which had been limited at €4m, but that figure has now been increased to €6m.

On top of that, La Liga limited wage cuts at 10% for players, in terms of how it will count towards their salary limit. If players are aged 36 (38 for goalkeepers), that limit will be removed, allowing for a reduction of up to €3m.

Adjustments to current season

In the spring, it was announced that players who come from the academy will be allowed to renew with their sides even if the club is over their salary limit. La Liga has now limited that rule to players under the age of 24, and must have spent at least three years at the club.

In addition, sponsorship deals and asset sales that are paid for over multiple years will only impact the salary limit for that season by the amount paid for that year. On the other hand, clubs that make a sale will now be allowed to pass the profits of the deal into the following season’s salary limit calculation, allowing clubs to sell a player in winter and use the benefit the following summer.

Posted by

Tags La Liga Segunda

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News