Rant brings Jose Bordalas closer to Premier League move

Getafe manager Jose Bordalas has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks, and he has not cut a happy figure of late. His side are once again ensconced in the relegation battle, even if many expect him to keep them up.

With Oliver Glasner expected to move on from Crystal Palace after the season, the Eagles are already considering their options should they need a new manager. One of them, if reports are to be believed, is Bordalas. Last week Bordalas told the media that he was exclusively focused on Getafe in light of the speculation.

Bordalas: ‘We’ve been getting gradually weaker year on year’

Widely respected for his work keeping Getafe in La Liga despite having one of the lowest budgets in the division, he saw his side beaten 4-0 by Real Betis in their final outing before the break. After the match, Bordalas made it clear he was not happy with the resources at his disposal.

😡 'Rajadón' de Bordalás contra la planificación de la plantilla! 🗣️ “Hemos pasado de poder competir de tú a tú a equipos como el Betis a ahora mismo estar a años luz". ¡Nos vemos a las 12 de la noche en MEGA! pic.twitter.com/QOsnwAvNqH — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) December 21, 2025

“I have to say that the reality of this team is very clear. Getafe has gone from being able to compete on equal terms with teams of Betis’s calibre to gradually weakening year on year, and reaching the point we’re at now. Resources are minimal. The difference is enormous, and right now it’s almost impossible to compete head-to-head with a team like Betis.”

Getafe President nuances comments

Meanwhile his President Angel Torres, who will be acutely aware of Bordalas’ discontent ahead of the January transfer window, has nuanced his comments earlier in the week. Torres had brushed off speculation that Bordalas could head to the Premier League, pointing to his manager’s lack of English as a barrier.

“I’m the one who doesn’t know English. I was just joking. Pepe will go wherever he wants; he knows he won’t have any problems. A sense of humor is in short supply these days,” he told Marca.

Torres on potential Getafe signings

In terms of his plans for the January transfer window, Torres was not simply looking to appease his manager either.

“Not much, really. We have to be realistic, we have problems like everyone else. If we can, we’ll try to bring in a couple of reinforcements, and if not, we’ll stick with the squad we have. We have a squad that’s good enough to keep going in this direction.”

Bordalas is out of contract at the end of the season, and has been operating on rolling one-year deals of late. Sevilla were heavily linked to him last summer, but decided to appoint Matias Almeyda instead.