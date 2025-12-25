Laporta on a trip in Madrid.
Barcelona President Joan Laporta sets condition for January recruits

Barcelona may well be forced into action in the transfer market this winter, despite a clear reluctance from Director of Football Deco. He recently commented that finding value in the winter window was a difficult task as it was, and that the chances were, the Blaugrana would not be busy.

Yet Christensen’s injury has left Barcelona with just six defenders to see them through to May. Manager Hansi Flick is supposedly in favour of bringing in reinforcements, commented publicly that he would be discussing the matter with Deco.

Joan Laporta sets condition for January signings

However any designs Deco does have on bringing in a player in January will be subject to a rule imposed by President Joan Laporta. The Barcelona chief, as per Sport, has made it clear that he does not want the club to spend on any players that are out of contract in the summer. Hence any players in that situation would have to arrive either on loan, or be allowed to depart on a free by their clubs.

Barcelona have already established they are not in a position to bring forward a larger investment that they plan to make in the summer in their central defence, but Laporta does not believe that it represents value. He carried through a similar edict when it came to the arrival of Eric Garcia from Manchester City.

Which potential signings could this impact?

There are a number of options on Barcelona’s shortlist that are out of contract imminently, although interest in Marc Guehi has now cooled due to his wage demands. Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi, Diogo Leite of Union Berlin, Stefan de Vrij of Inter, Benfica’s Nicolas Otamendi and Luiz Felipe at Rayo Vallecano all figure in their list of ‘alternative options’, which are uncertain of their future beyond the summer.

