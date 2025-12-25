Atletico Madrid closing in on confirmation of €32m transfer deal

Atletico Madrid could be set for a busy January transfer window, but will need to set aside some money for a significant arrival in the summer. Winger Nicolas Gonzalez is on the verge of meeting his conditions to complete a permanent deal from Juventus.

The Argentina international arrived late on in the transfer window in a loan deal from the Bianconeri with an option to buy. The buy option is thought to be worth €32m, but there were conditions in the deal that will make that option obligatory.

Nicolas Gonzalez on the verge of meeting buy option conditions

The conditions were that Gonzalez must feature for at least 45 minutes in 60% of Atletico’s La Liga clashes to activate the buy clause, as explained by Marca. Given the season was already three matches old by the time the deal went through, that equates to 21 of Atletico’s 35 games. Currently he is at 11, meaning he must hit 10 in the remaining 20 games in 2026.

Injury could keep him out of the Spanish Supercup

It is not clear whether the clause is subject to injury availability or not, which would obviously alter the target number. Gonzalez suffered a hamstring injury in Atletico’s final outing before the winter break, a 3-0 win over Girona, which is set to see him miss several weeks. The 27-year-old is all but out of their opening Liga clash of the year at the Reale Arena on Sunday the 4th of January, as Los Rojiblancos are hosted by Real Sociedad.

Gonzalez is then facing an uphill battle to be fit to face Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercup final three days later in Saudi Arabia. A final, which takes place the following the Sunday on the 11th, may be a more realistic return date.