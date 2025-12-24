Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is on course to miss the 2026 World Cup as things stand. The Germany number one spot was destined to be his, being the first major tournament since Manuel Neuer’s retirement, but the loss of his starting spot at Barcelona has put that on hold.

Ter Stegen missed the opening four months of the season through injury, after back surgery, but has since returned to fitness. Nevertheless, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has been clear that Joan Garcia remains his number one option.

Rudi Voller on ter Stegen: ‘He has to play’

Earlier in the year, Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann made it clear that his first choice was ter Stegen, but that he would have to play in order to retain that status. This week Sporting Director Rudi Voller has reiterated that message to Kicker, as carried by Sport.

“It doesn’t matter if he stays in Barcelona or goes somewhere else, in the end he has to play. And then we’ll all be happy for him if, after many years as a world-class goalkeeper in Manuel Neuer’s shadow, he gets the chance to be between the posts at a World Cup.”

🚨 Possible centre-back options for FC Barcelona in January. [@martinezferran] – Nicolás Otamendi

– Stefan de Vrij

– Marcos Senesi. pic.twitter.com/fxODq6KCpA — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 24, 2025

“Marc has been in very close contact with our goalkeeping coach Andreas Kronenberg for months. It might still be a bit open, because a lot depends on Marc-Andre and what happens with him. Oliver Baumann is doing wonderfully so far, but there’s the option of Marc and we have to keep an eye on things.”

Ter Stegen keen to remain at Barcelona

Despite his agent reportedly lining up potential landing spots for a loan move in January, the latest is that ter Stegen has no intention of leaving Barcelona. This may have something to do with the fact that he is currently in a custody battle, and as such, is keen to remain in Barcelona to be close to his children.