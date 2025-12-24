Sevilla takeover: Investors set ‘all or nothing’ ultimatum

Sevilla’s prospective owners have been informed that in order to take charge of the club, they must become the majority shareholder. Los Nervionenses have been going through something of a leadership crisis in recent years, with the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan regularly demanding the resignation of the board.

The 21st century has seen control of the club become a battle between former owner Jose Maria del Nido Benavente and son Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco. The former is currently at the helm, but with support failing, and a poor financial situation, the possibility of a takeover has grown in recent years.

Del Nido Carrasco is adamant that his father will not take back control, but this year a ‘third way’ has emerged, with Sevillano businessman Antonio Lappi making his desire to purchase club public.

Lappi must become majority shareholder

However, in order to do so, del Nico Carrasco has made it clear that Lappi must buy out his majority share.

“Sevilla as a club has not considered the option of an investment partner acquiring a share of the share capital,” he told Palco23, as quoted by Diario AS. The club will not be floated in the stock market, and rumours are that a deal could cost anywhere between €150m and €250m. Del Nido Carrasco’s position could be dictated by their financial reports from last season, which will indicate what the club’s deficit is.

Monchi return to Sevilla?

Since legendary Sporting Director Monchi departed Aston Villa earlier this season, there have been those wondering if he could return to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Lappi confirmed to El Chiringuito recently that he would ‘be the second person in the door’, and ‘would come automotically’ if he were to be in charge of the entity.

🎙️ Antonio Lappi, posible comprador del Sevilla, confirma que Monchi entraría con él de presidente: ‼️ “Vendría automáticamente”. 📹 @GonzaloTortosa Nos vemos a las 12 de la noche en MEGA. pic.twitter.com/LjOXemivP8 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) December 15, 2025

Monchi’s two spells at the club, between 2000 and 2017, and then between 2019 and 2023, encompass the most successful eras in their history. During his first period, he was a major part of revolutionising Sevilla, turning them from a Segunda side into a perennial Europa League contender.