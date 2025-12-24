Just days after La Liga’s proposed clash for the ‘USA game’ in Miami, Villarreal-Barcelona, took place at La Ceramica, Serie A’s plans to host a game abroad have collapsed. A game between Como and AC Milan was due to take place in Perth, Australia.

As happened with La Liga’s game abroad plans though, the plan has collapsed. The game was due to take place in January, with Como ceding one of their home games, but it will not go ahead, in the eyes of Serie A, due to the demands of the Asian Football Confederation.

Serie A explain decision to cancel Australia game

The decision comes just weeks before the sides were due to travel to the other side of the world. Serie A emitted a statement on Tuesday, as recounted by Football Italia.

“Plans to host the first official match of a European Championship outside the country’s borders in Perth have been cancelled, following a shared agreement between the Serie A Football League and the Western Australian government,” a statement read.

“Both sides made this decision because of the financial risks that could not be contained, the onerous approval conditions and last-minute complications beyond their control. “The proposed match would be the first time that a top-level European Championship game, valid for the assignment of points, would be played outside the national borders, representing a unique opportunity for Western Australia to write the history of international football. “The proposal had been approved by all 20 clubs of the Serie A Football League, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). “However, the additional onerous conditions imposed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to authorise the match could not be met without financial risk to the Western Australian government and the Serie A Football League.

The difference between Serie A and La Liga plans

La Liga’s Miami game was cancelled due to the promoter pulling the plug on the game, rather than any impositions from CONCACAF. In addition, Serie A’s clubs had unanimously approved the plans, whereas in Spain, the decision had only been green-lighted by Villarreal, Barcelona and La Liga. Real Madrid had expressed strong opposition. La Liga President Javier Tebas has vowed to attempt to take the game abroad again in the future.