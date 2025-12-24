Real Madrid star in danger of missing out on Spain World Cup squad

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente will have plenty of decisions to agonise over in the coming months, as he selects their squad for the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. La Roja have not changed much since their successful Euro 2024 campaign, but increasingly there are new faces pushing for both starting spots and positions in the squad.

Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino’s form has threatened the positions of Rodri Hernandez and Fabian Ruiz in the starting line-up, while Euro 2024 captain Alvaro Morata has an uphill battle to make the squad. Another area of uncertainty is in central defence.

Dean Huijsen in danger of missing out on World Cup

One of the fresh faces that has become a regular call-up for de la Fuente is Dean Huijsen. First brought into the squad in March, Huijsen impressed in the Nations League quarter-finals in March, and since has been in the squad when fit, and often starting.

However Marca say that his spot is not guaranteed. Huijsen, between injuries, has experienced a dip in form of late, and committed a number of surprising errors this season under Xabi Alonso.

The return of Le Normand and Laporte

One of the factors that will be decisive is the return to Spanish football of Aymeric Laporte. Now back at Athletic Club, Laporte had dropped from the team in the past year while at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Yet together with Robin Le Normand, he was de la Fuente’s first-choice pairing in Germany, and it seems likely both will go if fit.

Huijsen will this be competing for a spot with Pau Cubarsi and Dani Vivian. None of the trio are having their best seasons, and there is an outside chance that in-form Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera is brought in – he has also demonstrated an ability to play at right-back.