Real Madrid reach deal for 19-year-old midfield talent

Real Madrid have secured the signing of a new teenage midfield talent, with Manex Rezola arriving from UD Logrones. The 19-year-old is expected to join Real Madrid C initially.

The news follows on from reports that Los Blancos are close to the signing of Guille Gonzalez from Cadiz. Last week Liverpool talent Joshua Abe also met with some of their stars, as the club hosted the 17-year-old, evidence of Real Madrid’s recruitment efforts in the academy game.

Rezola signed from UD Logrones

Rezola will join up with Real Madrid in January, in what The Athletic report will be worth around €150k in total, with variables on top of it forming a princely sum for a fourth-tier side, as Logrones are. Rezola is described as a technically gifted attacking midfielder used to playing as a number 10. He has also been used out wide for the majority of this season in Segunda Federacion, scoring twice in his 15 appearances – 14 of which were starts.

Athletic Club were interested in Rezola

With Basque blood, Athletic Club were also strongly interested in Rezola. Real Madrid fought off Los Leones amongst numerous other offers, including one from Saudi Arabia, to secure his signature. Their intention is that Rezola will initially play for Real Madrid C, their third-team, with scope to move up to Real Madrid Castilla in the coming months. Real Madrid C play in the same tier as Logrones, while Castilla are a division higher.

Real Madrid’s academy plans

In recent years, academy players making their way into the first team has become a rarity at Real Madrid. Gonzalez Garcia and Raul Asencio are the most recent additions to the senior side. More often, they have preferred to sell their talented gems, such as Nico Paz, but with the option to re-sign them at a later date.