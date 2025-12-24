Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford has reaffirmed his desire to remain at Barcelona in the summer. The Blaugrana have Rashford until the end of the season, but included in the deal is a €30m buy clause.

Speaking to Sport in an interview, Rashford was asked about his charity work and community initiatives. Rashford recently visited several schools around Barcelona with the club, and is famed in the United Kingdom for his work lobbying for free school meals for children, and programmes to improve literacy.

“I started most of them when I was 18 or 19. I decided to get into this area. It’s something my mother was already doing, and we wanted those initiatives to grow. She always tried to help and give things to homeless people, especially around Christmas. Food, clothes. She would walk the streets of Manchester and deliver these boxes with all kinds of essential items to those most in need.”

Rashford said that he was keen to involve as many of the other Barcelona players as possible.

“Of course, I try to involve the other players and teammates in these kinds of projects. But of course, it has to be something that motivates the person, something they genuinely want to do. Ultimately, the goal is to reach as many people as possible, but it has to come from them; otherwise, it’s difficult to establish this connection. For me, it’s something normal; it’s something I’ve seen all my life. In my mother, in my community. I feel comfortable in this kind of environment and situation; I feel that from my position I can help, and I should.”

‘Of course I want to stay at Barca’ – Rashford

For a long time, the ability of English players to adapt to life outside the British Isles was questioned, but Rashford said he had adapted well.

“I’m settling in really well at the club and in the city. From the moment I arrived, I felt very welcomed. For me, the reason I’m here is to help the team win trophies; last season was fantastic, but life moves very fast, things change, and the goal is to repeat those successes. I’m totally focused on that. Everything has been fantastic with the staff and my teammates; I have no complaints.”

His objective is to convince Barcelona to make the deal permanent.

“Of course, what I want is to stay at Barca. It’s the ultimate goal, but it’s not the reason I’m training hard and giving my all. The purpose is to win. Barca is a huge, fantastic club, built to win titles.”

‘It’s not negative pressure at Barcelona’

One of the motives for leaving Manchester United was a fresh start, with many considering the atmosphere at Old Trafford less than ideal for success. Barcelona is not a club for shrinking violets either though.

“There is pressure here, but it’s not negative pressure; it’s the kind you crave as a player, the kind I want and have always wanted as a footballer. I can’t be in a place where there aren’t high expectations; for me, it’s harder to stay motivated and give my best at a club where the demands aren’t at their peak.”

“I’m in the perfect place and environment to continue my journey as a footballer, so I’m just trying to give my best every day and help the team win. We’ll see what happens next summer.”

Conflicting reports on Rashford future

In recent months it has been reported that Barcelona were unlikely to exercise their buy option on Rashford. The England star has continued to improve as the season has gone on though, and more recently the word has been that he is convincing the Blaugrana he is worth signing permanently. A decision seems unlikely to be taken until Barcelona have clarity on their salary limit situation next summer.