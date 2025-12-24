Liverpool informed of asking price for Atletico Madrid forward

Atletico Madrid could be one of the busier sides in the January transfer market, with new Sporting Director Mateu Alemany hoping to get his feet wet, and fresh financial backing on the way from new majority shareholders Apollo Capital. They may see as many departures as additions though.

The latest story to emerge is that Alexander Sorloth is a a name on Liverpool’s shortlist for the January transfer window, as they try to soften the blow of Alexander Isak’s injury. Matteo Moretto has revealed on RadioMarca that Sorloth is more likely to stay at the Metropoliano this winter, and that were he to leave, it would cost any suitor €35-40m.

This would appear to dampen any Liverpool hopes of signing him, especially given they were reportedly interested in a loan move. The Norwegian is after more game time though, which could play a role too.

Atletico Madrid open to Raspadori exit

Moretto went on to confirm that Giacomo Raspadori’s exit is eminently possible. AS Roma are interested in repatriating Raspadori, and Atletico have changed their stance in the last month, opening the door to a departure. Roma are now in formal conversations with Atletico to discuss a loan with an option to buy deal.

Raspadori is keen to get more game time in a bid to make a potential Italian World Cup squad in the summer.

🚨🇳🇴 Alexander Sørloth is currently asking for a salary of €12m to join Fenerbahçe. He is open to the move. [🎖️: @yagosabuncuoglu] pic.twitter.com/cytOL5kp9d — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 22, 2025

Atletico move for Leon Goretzka

One name linked with a move to Atletico in recent weeks is Leon Goretzka, and Moretto confirms that Los Colchoneros have enquired about his demands. Bayern Munich are still trying to renew his contract, which expires in the summer, and Atletico have sounded him out.

Recent reports from the Spanish capital have indicated that if Goretzka does not extend his deal with Bayern, he would be interested in a move to La Liga. The German midfielder also has interest from Turkiye and Italy though.