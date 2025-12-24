Lamine Yamal reps former Liverpool star during

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has certainly represented superstar territory in the Spanish-speaking world. With it, the 18-year-old’s celebrity status means that every outfit and every trip will be analysed.

Currently in Dubai during Barcelona’s Christmas break, Lamine Yamal is expected to attend the Globe Soccer Awards alongside President Joan Laporta and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, which are run by agent Jorge Mendes.

Lamine Yamal wears Luis Diaz shirt

The teenager is currently in the process of moving house too, having recently purchased the mansion that belonged to Shakira and Gerard Pique while they were living together in Barcelona. Lamine Yamal grew up in Rocafonda, a suburb of Mataro, and is closely attached to the area, but had been living at La Masia’s accommodation at the Barcelona’s training ground.

After becoming a member of the first team, Lamine Yamal then moved into a nearby flat with his cousin. As he bids farewell to his current home, he decided to release a tour of it on his YouTube. It did not go unnoticed that he did so wearing a Colombia ‘Luis Diaz 7’ shirt.

From potential teammates to potential rivals

Barcelona Director of Football Deco has publicly admitted that he was keen to sign Diaz last summer. The 28-year-old winger was on his way out of Liverpool, but the Blaugrana did not have the salary limit space necessary to make the move happen, scuppering a move that would have made them teammates.

As it was, Diaz ended up moving to Bayern Munich in a €70m deal, where he has settled quickly. Lamine Yamal could end up facing Diaz for major honours in 2026. Bayern will be one of the main contenders along with Barcelona for the Champions League, and both will then have starring roles for their national teams at the 2026 World Cup for Spain and Colombia respectively.